Burnham-On-Sea Academy Swim Team offers free trial for new junior squad

Burnham-On-Sea Academy Swim Team is offering a free trial for a new squad they are setting up.

A new Junior Squad is being launched with the aim of developing all swimming skills and providing opportunities to take part in team galas.

Chairman Mark Jimmieson says: “The focus is to grow a swimmer’s confidence in a fun environment where they can make friends, gain fitness and challenge themselves and each other to get better.”

“The minimum criteria is to be able to swim 2 to 4 lengths of the Burnham-on-Sea pool (25metres) and have an understanding of the 4 main strokes.”

Training will be Wednesdays from 6 to 7pm and Saturdays 4.30 to 5.30pm. We are offering these as free trial sessions for weeks commencing 13th and 20th May. If you join up, the sessions will be £30 a month. For more information, contact chair@astbos.co.uk.

Head Coach Sara Flinton says she’s happy with the steps the club is taking and is delighted that there are now four volunteers who have just completed their Assistant Coach courses and we have two more about to join.

Nine Academy swimmers will be taking part in the South West Regional Swimming championships over the next three weekends.