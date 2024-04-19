Former Somerset police officer jailed for sharing images of crime scenes

A former Somerset police officer who shared images from crime scenes, including of a dead body, has this week been jailed for more than two years.
Lewis Wood, 43, of Bridgwater sent material to family and friends via WhatsApp about incidents he attended while working for Avon and Somerset Police.
He admitted three counts of misconduct in a public office last December. During his sentencing at Exeter Crown Court on Friday, victims and their families expressed their disgust at his actions.
Judge Jonathan Adkin described Wood’s messages as providing a “running commentary on his career”.
Wood told the court he was “sincerely and unconditionally” sorry.
He was sentenced to 28 months in jail on each count to run concurrently. He will be eligible for release on licence after serving half the sentence.
He had accessed the force’s computer systems at least seven times and shared images and videos on WhatsApp while serving as a police constable.
He shared bodyworn video, pictures from crime scenes and a personal statement between December 2018 and August 2020. His employment with Avon and Somerset Police ended in 2021.
On numerous occasions, Wood asked friends and family to delete the material upon receiving it. He had been asked by his father to stop sending the images.
His offences included sharing images of the body of Paul Wells who died in Edithmead near Burnham-On-Sea in 2020. Wood had attended the scene after Mr Wells, who was originally from Middlesbrough, was killed in 2020. Mr Wells’ family told the BBC they were “appalled” by Wood’s actions.
The court heard when he shared images of Mr Wells, he told a friend he was “a mess” and needed to speak to someone.
In a letter read out in court to Mr Wells’ family, Wood said he “truly regrets” his actions and would like to meet them.
Defence barrister Simon Burns said Wood had suffered from alcoholism and depression and was “fundamentally unsuited” to being a frontline police officer. Mr Burns described Wood as a “good family man” who was extremely remorseful.
In June 2019, Wood shared footage relating to a man – referred to as Mr Jordan in court – being arrested in an alleged domestic incident on four separate occasions. Mr Jordan was released later that day without charge.
In a personal statement read out in court, Mr Jordan said he had suffered depression, anxiety and homelessness as a result of Wood.
Between July and October 2020, Wood referred to himself as having watched material on websites showing extreme violence and executions in a Whatsapp conversation.
During the same period he researched “misconduct in a public office” and how police can recover deleted data from a phone.
Sentencing Wood, Judge Jonathan Adkin said he “does not accept the basis” of the mitigation offered by the defendant and said it was “not consistent” with his messages. He said Wood had caused “deep distress to the bereaved” and his actions had the potential to “corrode public trust in the police”.
Avon and Somerset Assistant Chief Constable Joanne Hall said in a statement after the sentencing Wood’s actions were ‘horrific’ and she reiterated a public apology to those involved for the distress caused.