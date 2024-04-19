Former Somerset police officer jailed for sharing images of crime scenes

A former Somerset police officer who shared images from crime scenes, including of a dead body, has this week been jailed for more than two years.

Lewis Wood, 43, of Bridgwater sent material to family and friends via WhatsApp about incidents he attended while working for Avon and Somerset Police.

He admitted three counts of misconduct in a public office last December. During his sentencing at Exeter Crown Court on Friday, victims and their families expressed their disgust at his actions.

Judge Jonathan Adkin described Wood’s messages as providing a “running commentary on his career”.