Police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder following the death of another man in Highbridge.

Officers attended a property in the Edithmead Lane area at just after 2.30pm yesterday (Thursday 25th June) in response to concerns over a man’s welfare.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man’s body in a garden. A 44-year-old man has been arrested and taken into custody.

Senior Investigating Officer DCI Mark Almond said: “I know this incident will be of great concern to the local community and I’d like to reassure people that a full investigation has been launched.”

“We’ve informed the victim’s next of kin and will be giving them as much support as they need.”

“A cordon is in place so we can carry out our enquiries at the scene and there’s likely to be a significant police presence in the area over the coming days.”

“Neighbourhood officers will be carrying out additional patrols and I’d urge anyone with concerns or worries to stop an officer and speak to them.”

“We’d also appeal to anyone with information about the events leading up to the man’s death to call the Major Crime Investigation Team on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220139224.”

Police investigators were at the scene in Edithmead Lane throughout Thursday evening, as pictured here.

The road was closed off at the junction with the A38 and only residents were allowed through while Police were on scene.