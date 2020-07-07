Police have charged a man from Highbridge with the murder of Paul Wells, who died of stab wounds in Edithmead last month.

Richard Matthews, 44, was charged with one count of murder yesterday (Monday 6th July).

Police say he was remanded and taken to a secure hospital facility. Matthews, of Edithmead Lane, is due to appear at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday 8th July.

It comes after Paul Wells, 39, pictured below, died on Thursday 25th June following an incident in the Edithmead Lane area, as reported here. A post-mortem revealed he died as a result of stab wounds.

In a family statement, they said: “Paul was a loving son, brother, uncle, nephew, godfather, cousin and friend.”

“Originally from Middlesbrough in the North East, Paul was very family orientated, big hearted and a hard worker.”

“He travelled and lived in places abroad, including Gibraltar for nine years and Sydney in Australia for three years. He eventually returned to England and settled down in what Paul would call his forever home – Somerset.”

“He was respected and loved by everyone who came into his life.”

“Paul had such an infectious personality whereby most everyone who met him saw this in him and became a life-long friend.”

“Paul was taken from us suddenly all too soon and will be sorely missed by everyone.”