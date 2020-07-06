A Burnham-On-Sea Indian takeaway has closed after one of its delivery drivers potentially came in contact with a person who has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Saagar Indian takeaway in Burnham’s Abingdon Street has put a poster in its window to advise customers that it has temporarily closed as a precaution.

In a statement on social media the take-away says: “It saddens me to tell you all that due to unforeseen circumstances, we are closing Saagar Indian takeaway up until Friday.”

“This is because one of the drivers has been in the same pub as the person who has tested positive to Covid-19.”

“This decision was not made easily, however during these tough times everybody’s health is the number one priority.”

“During this period we will be deep cleaning the whole building to ensure when it is re-opened we will be ready to go.”

“We look forward to seeing you all again very soon.”

It comes after Burnham-On-Sea’s Lighthouse pub closed while it awaits test results for its staff and Burnham’s Vape Escape performed a deep clean on Monday after the person with Covid-19 visited both premises on Saturday.