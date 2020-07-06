A man has been rescued from the river at West Huntspill by Police and fire crews from Burnham-On-Sea last night (Monday July 6th).

Emergency services were called to Sloway Lane in West Huntspill at 10.04pm.

A fire service spokesman says: “Our fire control immediately mobilised two fire appliances from Burnham, a Specialist Rescue Team from Bridgwater and two duty officers to attend.”

“On arrival, the Police had rescued the male from the water who was located on the riverbank.”

“Crews promptly got to work assisting the Police with the recovery of the male from the riverbank using water safety equipment and a stretcher.”

“The crews continued to search the riverbank with thermal imaging camera to ensure no other persons were involved.”

“Duty of care was handed to the Ambulance service who were promptly on scene.”

Pictured: Crews at the scene of the rescue late on Monday night (Burnham fire station)