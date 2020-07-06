Burnham-On-Sea’s Lighthouse pub – which has temporarily closed after a customer tested positive for Coronavirus at the weekend – is now awaiting test results for its staff before making a decision on when it can re-open.

The Lighthouse Inn in Highbridge Road had re-opened on Saturday (July 4th) after being closed for three months due to the lockdown. But, after hearing that a customer had tested positive for Covid-19, manager Jess Green has taken the decision to close again.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, she said: “The pub will not re-open until our seven staff have tested negative and we should get the test results back today (Tuesday).”

“We’ve decided to close the pub to keep our staff and customers safe. We completed a full clean of the pub on Monday, in line with government guidance, and so we could actually re-open.”

“But we have pro-actively taken the decision to close – and we have received lots of positive feedback from the local community.”

She added: “The man who tested positive has done the right thing in informing the businesses that he attended so we can inform customers and get everyone tested.”

It comes after the pub’s closure has attracted national media attention for closing on Monday, with coverage on national TV news bulletins in newspapers

The pub posted on social media on Monday: “This isn’t the message we wanted to write so soon but The Lighthouse will be closed due to a customer testing positive to Covid-19,” a spokesperson wrote on social media.”

“We are slowly getting through our list of customers that were in the pub on Saturday.”

“We will not be re opening until all staff have been tested and come back negative and currently we are in the middle of a deep clean. All government guidelines will be adhered to.”