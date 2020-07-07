The Health Secretary has today praised the managers of three pubs – including one in Burnham-On-Sea – for closing after cases of Coronavirus were identified among their customers.

Matt Hancock told MPs in the Commons this afternoon that The Lighthouse in Burnham-On-Sea, the Fox and Hounds in Batley, West Yorkshire, and The Village Home in Gosport are “doing the right thing by their customers and by their communities.”

He added: “This is NHS Test and Trace working precisely as intended. Three pubs shut so that others can be open.”

Burnham-On-Sea’s Lighthouse pub – which has temporarily closed after a customer tested positive for Coronavirus on Sunday – has today (Tuesday) said that all of its staff have tested negative for the virus.

However, manager Jess Green has taken the decision to say closed to protect staff and customers.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com today, Jess said: “We have received the great news that all our staff have tested negative for Covid-19.”

“We’d said the pub would not re-open until our seven staff have tested negative, but we will continue to stay closed for a short time further to keep everyone safe.”

The Saagar Indian takeaway has also closed due to concerns that their delivery driver may have come into contact with the person – and Vape Escape also temporarily closed and performed a deep clean due to the person visiting them in Burnham’s Chapel Street.

