Detectives conducting a murder investigation in Edithmead near Highbridge have this week thanked the public for their support over recent days and issued an update on their inquiry.

Police say that due to prior police contact with those involved, a mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct this week.

Police were initially called at about 2.30pm on Thursday 25th June after a man’s body was found in a garden in the Edithmead Lane area.

Officers arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of murder on the same day. On Friday evening, he was transferred to a secure facility and into the care of mental health services.

Police say their investigation is continuing, but that a cordon which was in place over the weekend has now been removed. A post-mortem examination has been completed, confirming the victim died from stab wounds.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Almond adds: “We’re conscious that our presence at the scene over a number of days will have had an impact on the local community and we would like to thank everyone for their understanding.”

“We’d like to reassure people that we don’t believe there to be any ongoing risk to the public at this time.”

“Due to prior police contact with those involved, a mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct this week.”

“It would be inappropriate for us to go into further details while the referral is being considered.”

Anyone with information that could assist with our continuing investigation, and has not yet come forward, should call 101 and give reference 5220139224. You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.