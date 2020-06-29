Burnham-On-Sea’s Avenue Tennis Club will be taking part in the new British Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) initiative ‘Play Your Way’ which aims to encourage new and returning players back into tennis.

Tennis club manager and coach Barry Ramsden, pictured, said that with tennis being one of the sports which the government has said we can play, he wants to encourage people to give the game a go.

Barry told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “‘Play Your Way’ will be advertised on TV and in other media nationally by the LTA. Any person can book a court and play at the Avenue Tennis Club at The Grove.”

“You can play together, with up to 4 people, at £10.00 per hour per court with 4 courts being available every day of the week together with our tennis coach available for tips and advice if you want any help on 01278 782758.”

The tennis club has a month’s free membership offer available for anyone who wants to give tennis a go and wants to get an insight into the club before joining – please contact Barry at the club on 782758 or 07749 878581.

Qualified coaches provide coaching throughout the week for all ages and abilities.

Membership of the club allows you access to play on 1 of the 8 floodlit courts (4 Astra turfed and 4 Tarmacadan), together with access to a clubhouse with a well-stocked bar, wi-fi and changing facilities for all; details of all the other benefits of joining the club can be found on the website.

Players can access the sessions through the link here.