Police say their enquiries are continuing after a murder investigation was launched following the death of a man in Highbridge on Thursday (June 25th).

A 44-year-old man was arrested and was detained on Friday night in secure accommodation under the care of mental health services.

A post-mortem examination has been completed, confirming the man died from stab wounds.

Police were called to Edithmead Lane at approximately 2.30pm on Thursday amid concerns for a man’s welfare. The body of a man was subsequently found by officers in a garden.

Officers remain at the scene and patrols have been increased as a result.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Almond said: “This is a very serious incident in which a man has lost his life. Family liaison officers will be providing support for the next of kin at this difficult time.”

“A cordon around the scene will remain in place while enquiries continue. We’re grateful for the support of the local community and their continued patience while we carry out our investigation.”

“Additional patrols will be carried out over the next few days and we’d ask anyone with concerns to talk to officers who will be able to provide advice.”

The man’s death and circumstances around it have caused great shock and sadness among people in the local area.

Audrey and Rod Downing, who regularly cycle past the house in Edithmead Lane, said: “It was a great shock, very sad. It sobers you up really, thinking about it.”

DCI Mark Almond adds: “I know this incident will be of great concern to the local community and I’d like to reassure people that a full investigation has been launched.”

“A cordon is in place so we can carry out our enquiries at the scene and there’s likely to be a significant police presence in the area over the coming days.”

“Neighbourhood officers will be carrying out additional patrols and I’d urge anyone with concerns or worries to stop an officer and speak to them.”

“We’d also appeal to anyone with information about the events leading up to the man’s death to call the Major Crime Investigation Team on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220139224.”