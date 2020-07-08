A 44-year-old has been remanded in custody accused of the murder of a man found dead in a garden near Highbridge.

Richard Matthews is charged with murdering Paul Wells, 39, who was found with fatal injuries in Edithmead Lane, Edithmead near Highbridge on 25th June, as reported here.

Mr Matthews, of Edithmead Lane, is detained at a secure hospital under the Mental Health Act and did not attend a hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday (July 8th).

A plea and trial preparation hearing is due to take place on 25th September. Charles Row, defending, did not apply for bail on behalf of the defendant.

Mr Wells, pictured above, was originally from Middlesbrough and his family have described him as “very family-orientated and big-hearted”.

“Paul was a loving son, brother, uncle, nephew, godfather, cousin and friend,” they said.

“He travelled and lived in places abroad, including Gibraltar for nine years and Sydney in Australia for three years.

“He eventually returned to England and settled down in what Paul would call his forever home – Somerset.

“He was respected and loved by everyone who came into his life. Paul was taken from us suddenly all too soon and will be sorely missed by everyone.”