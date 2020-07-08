Burnham-On-Sea’s Unique hair salon has re-opened for business with a stylish new look.

The salon, located in Burnham’s College Street, first opened its doors nearly nine years ago and is has just re-opened this with a complete revamp.

Owner Sophie Walford says: “We wanted to turn a negative situation into a positive one during this terrible time.”

“My partner Kevin Dodd and I have carried out an extensive amount of work, and Kevin’s attention to detail really does show in the finish.”

“I am so pleased with the result and have so many people to thank which made this possible!”

“As well as the transformation, Unique has worked very hard in ensuring it’s a safe environment in the current situation.”

“We have erected screens between the stations and have a sanitising station, to name a few of the safety measures in place.”

Sophie says she hopes they enjoy the ‘new and improved Unique’ as well as her amazing team, Lesley Walford, Charmaine Channon, Kelly Warner, Chelsea Organ, Rebecca Shaw, Emma Snook, Josh Rogers, Jackie Ashdown & Carolyn Green. There is also a vacant stylist position available.