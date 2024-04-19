Burnham-On-Sea couple celebrates their 70th wedding anniversary

Mr Jones said his wife “looked marvellous” in her wedding dress. “We didn’t have a lot of money so mum made the dress and I bought the veil to go with it,” Mrs Jones added.

Their first home together was a cottage they decorated and worked on every weekend.

“We lived in it for about five years and then we moved to London but neither one of us liked it. So we came back to Somerset and went on to live in Burnham,” Mrs Jones said.

The couple have remained there ever since.

After so many decades together, the pair have lots of memories to look back on.

“We had some friends around and we were looking through photo albums and it was amazing,” said Mr Jones. “It’s surprising how much you cram in to life.”

The couple have two daughters, six grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren.