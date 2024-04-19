Burnham-On-Sea couple celebrates their 70th wedding anniversary

A Burnham-On-Sea couple in their 90s have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this week.
Betty Jones, 93, and Barry Jones, 91, met at a village hall dance and now live in Burnham-On-Sea.
“Give and take is the secret to a long marriage,” Mrs Jones said. “Yes – I give and she takes,” joked Mr Jones.
The pair married at Chedzoy Church when Mrs Jones was 23-years-old and Mr Jones was 20.
“I remember getting up in the morning and going to fetch some flowers and then getting dressed and going off to be at the church,” Mr Jones told the BBC. “I think she was pleased to see me.”
Mr Jones said his wife “looked marvellous” in her wedding dress. “We didn’t have a lot of money so mum made the dress and I bought the veil to go with it,” Mrs Jones added.
Their first home together was a cottage they decorated and worked on every weekend.
“We lived in it for about five years and then we moved to London but neither one of us liked it. So we came back to Somerset and went on to live in Burnham,” Mrs Jones said.
The couple have remained there ever since.
After so many decades together, the pair have lots of memories to look back on.
“We had some friends around and we were looking through photo albums and it was amazing,” said Mr Jones. “It’s surprising how much you cram in to life.”
The couple have two daughters, six grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren.