Filming has been underway on Brean beach during the last few weeks for a new series of popular ITV costume drama Sanditon.

Film crews have been busy on a quiet section of Brean beach, filming scenes for the series, which is based on an unfinished novel by Jane Austen.

The show was cancelled by ITV back in 2019 but an exhaustive online fan campaign to save the show successfully secured another two seasons, which are being filmed at several locations in the region, including Brean.

Our exclusive new photos show the filming on Brean Beach over the past month, which has seen the unusual sight of bathing machines, horses and carts, and upturned boats featured on the beach.

Brean Parish Council, which oversees the beach, approved the filming and says it hopes the show will further raise the profile of the resort.

A spokesperson says: “Brean Parish Council was delighted to host the filming of Sanditon and that the beautiful beach at Brean has been showcased on the programme. We hope that many more visitors will come to enjoy the area as a result of the programme being aired.”

The show’s executive producer Susanne Simpson says: “Fans who are craving romance and escape will find them in abundance in the new season of Sanditon, with its intriguing characters and captivating storylines.”

Many Sanditon scenes were filmed at Brean and Brean Down for the first series, providing international publicity for Brean and the Burnham-On-Sea area.

More scenes for the new series are due to be filmed locally during the coming weeks.

The story will pick up nine months after the events of the first series, with Sanditon growing in popularity, but the secrets of the dysfunctional Denham family continue to be a threat to its future.