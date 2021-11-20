Burnham-On-Sea’s Railway Inn has this week unveiled plans for an upgrade of its outdoor beer garden into a modern dining space.

Greene King, which owns the pub at the junction of Burnham’s College Street and the High Street, has submitted a planning application to Sedgemoor Distict Council.

“The proposal at The Railway looks to provide all year round covered external dining and drinking, complete with heating and lighting, to improve the year-round offer to locals as well as tourists,” says the firm in its application to the council.

It adds: “This application looks to gain permission to provide a freestanding louvered roof structure with adjacent polycarbonate roof pergola elements.”

“The existing mix-matched uneven paving will be uplifted in lieu of a new solid surface resin which will create a more level, even surface.”

“The front wall will be amended to provide more vision through from the street whilst maintaining protection to the customer.”

Greene King adds adds that the plans are compliant with the Sedgemoor Local Plan by encouraging investment and complementary development opportunities that support and strengthen the area’s role as a significant tourist destination.