Burnham-On-Sea’s Boots the Chemist is urging local people to get a flu jab.

The store in Burnham’s High Street is currently offering walk-in jabs.

“We would like to remind people to come and get their flu jabs – we run a walk-in centre every day from 10-12 and 2-4,” says a spokeswoman.

“We have plenty of jabs for both over 65’s and under 65’s.”

“We are expecting a bad winter for flu according to the experts, so now is the time to get ready and fight against it with a flu jab.”