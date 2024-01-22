A popular TV show was filmed on Brean beach last week.

An episode of Shed and Buried was produced on the sands near Brean Down for digital TV channel Quest.

In the series, presenter Henry Cole and motorcycle restorer Sam Lovegrove hit the road to find, buy and make a profit from the UK’s abandoned automotive gems.

A spokesperson said it had been “a fabulous but cold January morning spent on Brean Sands Beach filming another episode of Shed and Buried with Guy Willison, Allen Millyard and Fuzz Townshend.”

In the Brean beach scenes, a campervan featured in the filming. “All over the country there are classic and unusual vehicles waiting to be discovered,” adds a spokesperson for Quest.

It’s not the first TV series to be filmed at Brean. ITV’s popular drama Sanditon was filmed on Brean beach and Brean Down. Also, the BBC’s Bonekickers was filmed on Brean Down.

In 2006, The Golden Age movie was filmed on Brean Down. And also that year, we reported that the BBC filmed Dracula on Brean beach.