Costume drama Sanditon returns for a new second series today (Monday, March 21st) featuring coastal scenes filmed in Brean.

The second series will debut on streaming service Britbox UK with one new episode being released every week for the next six weeks. The show will also appear on ITV1 later this year.

The series, based on Jane Austen’s unfinished novel, tells the story of Charlotte Heywood (played by Rose Williams) who moves to the fishing village for a fresh start. It isn’t too long before she finds herself caught up in a ‘flirtationship’ with Sidney Parker (Theo James).

ITV cancelled Sanditon after one season which led to an uproar from fans who petitioned for its return on social media.

Their voices did not go unheard and so Sanditon was picked up for a second and third series.

Last year, Sanditon scenes were filmed on Brean beach and on Brean Down, watched by beach walkers and local residents, as pictured here.

Sanditon season two premiered in America on Masterpiece on PBS on Sunday (March 20th), and it debuts in the UK on Britbox today.

Each of the six new episodes will become available every Monday until it reaches its grand finale on Monday, April 25th. The second series of Sanditon will air on ITV following the premiere window on BritBox UK.