Burnham-On-Sea was busy over the weekend as sunny Spring weather arrived – and forecasters are predicting even warmer conditions this week.

Burnham’s seafront car park was filled with visitors over the weekend, creating busy scenes in the High Street and along the seafront.

The Met Office says today (Monday) will be “a fine and dry day with cloudy skies at first, but these will break to give plenty of sunny spells. Feeling pleasant for most with a maximum temperature of 16°C.”

The Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast shows the conditions will remain dry throughout this week with sunny or clear spells. The wind will make it feel cooler.

There were queues for ice creams on Burnham seafront for the first time this year.

The seafront wasbusy over the weekend with walkers enjoying the sunshine.

There were plenty of visitors in Burnham High Street on Saturday.

Blue skies over the lighthouse during this week’s sunny conditions.