A community-spirited Burnham-On-Sea youngster has launched an appeal to help the people of Ukraine.

Ellen Louise, 8, wants to help after seeing news coverage of the terrible plight of residents in Ukraine.

Mum Jessica says: “Ellen decided off her own back that she wants to collect items for and donate money to the people of Ukraine.”

“She has researched into which items are needed the most and has compiled a list. She will be also running a raffle, with all proceeds being donated to the people of Ukraine.”

“She has spoken with her headmaster at school, and has a little slot in assembly to talk about those affected and how we can do our bit to help.”

“She is extremely passionate about this, and is concerned there are people in the world being left with nothing.”

Ellen says: “I am doing this because all the people in Ukraine are losing their homes and jobs and they are going to Poland but Poland are going to run out of room and lose supplies.”

“I am asking kindly if anybody is able to donate toothpaste, toothbrush, soap, adult toiletries, baby toiletries such as calpol and teething gel, wipes, travel wash and packaged food such as pot noodles, cup-a-soups and snack bars, then please help by donating.”

“I am also holding a raffle so if anybody would like to donate a prize, or purchase raffle tickets they are able to do so.”

“These can be dropped off to Baby Bee Craft in College Street between 9am-4pm.”

“We have kindly been donated raffle prizes from businesses in Burnham. These include a free haircut from Barber Jacks, a £20 Greene King voucher from The Railway, a voucher for the Ritz Cinema and many more fantastic prizes.