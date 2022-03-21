Burnham-On-Sea Sailing Club members have raised hundreds of pounds to help people in war-torn Ukraine by holding a fancy dress evening.

Dozens of people attended the successful event at Burnham Sailing Club, where members donned a range of outfits in return for donations.

Michael Clarke, Burnham Sailing Club’s Commodore, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We evening raised £340 for Ukraine and we thank everyone who supported the event.”

“The night was thoroughly enjoyed by all and I’d like to thank everyone for their generosity shown during the evening.”