Police have arrested a person after a car was driven at high-speed the wrong direction along Burnham-On-Sea High Street on Saturday (March 19th).

A white BMW was seen by several residents and shop owners being driven through the town centre at high speed at 3.30pm.

Police caught up with the vehicle in College Street, as pictured here, where three Police vehicles were on scene.

A Burnham Police spokeswoman told Burnham-On-Sea.com in an update on Sunday: “Police arrested a 19-year-old on suspicion of being carried in a vehicle taken without the owner’s consent, after a suspected stolen vehicle was sighted by officers on the A38 Highbridge and pursued towards Burnham-On-Sea.”

Anyone with further information should contact Burnham-On-Sea Police on 101.