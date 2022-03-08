The 74th annual Highbridge Festival Of The Arts is underway with hundreds of performances taking place in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge.

The popular festival, which runs from March 7th-19th, features over 500 performers across music, speech, drama and dance. It follows a year’s break due to the pandemic. See more details and full results below.

Results for Monday March 7th

Highbridge Festival of the Arts welcomed over one hundred children from local primary schools to the first day of their 2022 festival. Everyone was delighted to be back and the theatre buzzed with the voices of excited children, many of whom were taking to the stage for the first time.

The morning session saw children from St Joseph’s School, St Andrew’s School and Worle Village Primary reciting set verse poems. In the afternoon, groups of children from Brent Knoll School took part in a Choral Speaking competition to win The Dorothy Reaney Trophy.

The trophy was presented by Burnham & Highbridge Mayor, Mike Facey, to the winning group from Griffin Class. Cllr Facey said that he’d thoroughly enjoyed hearing all of the children perform and congratulated the winning group on their presentation.

The Speech & Drama Section continues on Tuesday 8 March with older entrants reciting set verse and classic poetry, performing duologues and monologues and sharing original short stories, poems and diaries. The afternoon will see the return of primary aged children who will recite set verse poems.

Class 105 Set Verse Speaking Year 4

1st Cameron Grogan

2nd Xanthe Austin

3rd Irina Panaite

Class 101 Set verse Speaking Reception and Under

1st Arlo Wilson

Class 102 Set Verse Speaking Year 1

1st Matilda Tripp

2nd Iris Hislop

3rd Anthony Hickson

Class 107 Set Verse Speaking Year 6

1st Kaitlyn Smith

2nd Esme Weavell

3rd Kaycie White

Class 103 Set Verse Speaking Year 2

1st Kyla Kendall

2nd Elsie Lamb

3rd= Phoebe Drinkwater

3rd= Luca Alvarez-Reyes

Choral Speech – Dorothy Reaney Trophy

1st Griffin Year 1a, Brent Knoll School

2nd Griffin Year 1b, Brent Knoll School

3rd Year 2, Brent Knoll School