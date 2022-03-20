Burnham-On-Sea Community Centre is set to launch a new fundraising campaign to pay for much-needed roof repairs and upgrades following damage caused by recent storms.

Ken Hindle, Chairman of the centre in Berrow Road, told Burnham-On-Sea.com that around £10,000 is needed for the work.

“Unfortunately, the recent storms have worsened the condition of the roof at the northern end of the building near the Swim Academy and we will need a new round of fundraising,” he says.

“We are following up on possible grants and will also be holding several fundraising events in coming months, starting with a Spring Fair on Saturday April 2nd from 10am-12 noon when all will be welcome.”

“The centre is around 200 years old and is heavily used by many local community groups.”