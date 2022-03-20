Members of Burnham-On-Sea’s Moose Lodge gathered at Brean Country Club this week for their annual ladies’ night.

The traditional black tie dinner saw the ladies thanked for their support to the lodge over the past year. 59 members were treated to the country club’s top catering and service.

A presentation of flowers took place to Ladies’ Circle President Julia Kattana and Moose Governor’s Lady Anne Kingston-White and a raffle and speeches was held.

Burnham Moose Lodge spokesman Mike Lang said it had been a disrupted year for the group: “Due to Covid 19 restrictions our regular monthly meetings at Berrow village hall and fundraising events had been halted, but the welfare support of our older members, widows and widowers continued in the background. After a few months of online preparation meetings, we were able to open up our lodge meetings at the end of last summer.”

Although Moose International has always been a fraternal organization based on family values, the organisation is going through massive changes and over the next few years will change to ‘One Moose’, where men and ladies will be of equal status, with the same values. It continues to raise money for charities and provide support to each other.

Membership of Moose is open to anyone of 21 years old and over. Details are available from Terry Cornelius on 01278 784645 or Chris Harris on 01278 760486.

The Moose Ladies Circle can be contacted via Rita Harris on 01278 760486, or Dorothy Austin on 01278 786299.

Pictured: Moose Governor Chris Kingston White, with Ron Fisher (a past Governor); Governor’s lady Anne Kngston-White, presented with flowers from Pete Manning; Burnham Ladies’ circle president Julia Kattana presented with flowers by Ron Fisher; Burnham Ladies’ circle president Julia Kattana presents JoanbStokes with her 25 year membership certificate and badge; Yvonne and Terry Cornelius (Terry is lodge secretary and very active in the lodge); Ron and Dorothy Austin were presented with an engraved photo frame as thanks for organising the Ladies nights for many years (Photos Mike Lang)