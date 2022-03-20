Whizzy, a Dartmoor pony qualified for disabled drivers, met visitors to Brent Knoll Parish Hall for a table-top sale to raise funds for feeding, shoeing, and housing his fellow pony.

Visitors to Saturday’s event contributed almost £700 to the Somerset Levels RDA Carriage-Driving Group.

There to greet Whizzy was Tessa Munt, the former MP for the Burnham-On-Sea area, who is a patron of the Somerset Levels RDA Carriage-Driving Group.

Caroline Sturgess, Treasurer for the group, says: “Throughout the many Covid months, we have been unable to run sessions or stage fundraising events. This has, like so many other charities, impacted our finances; so the table-top sale was our first attempt to start restoring our much needed income to help fund the high costs of pony housing, feeding, shoeing and vet-care.”

Meanwhile, she adds the group will resume twice-weekly sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays from their base in Binegar and they have vacancies for disabled drivers.

Anyone who may benefit from carriage-driving, or their carers, can contact the group by calling the group organiser, Ann Turner, on 07938 563190.

Anyone who may be interested in joining the group’s team of volunteers (those who help on session days or those who help with daily pony care) can contact the volunteer coordinator, Marion, by email: marion.hodgson@outlook.com

Pictured: Somerset Carriage-Driving Group stalwarts in Brent Knoll (left to right) Paul, Trudy, Whizzy, Tessa, and Caroline