Burnham-On-Sea fire crews tackled a blaze in the back garden of a property on Friday night, March 18th, which had spread to the roof of the home.

Fire crews from Burnham-On-Sea, Cheddar and Wells attended the incident in Cheddar at 9.20pm.

“On arrival crews requested the gas board due to a ruptured pipe at the rear of the property, and got to work with two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet on the fire,” says a spokesperson for Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service.

“Crews then begun a search of the property for any occupants, and also removed roof tiles to gain access to the fire and prevent fire spread.”

“Police were requested due to possibly deliberate ignition.”

“Crews then upscaled to two roof ladders, three triple extension ladders and three hose reel jets to bring the fire under control.”