A local holiday park has opened a new-look clubhouse and restaurant under new management.

The Blue Lias Bar and Restaurant has been launched at Fairways Holiday Park just outside Woolavington.

“We are delighted to announce that after a prolonged period of closure The Blue Lias Bar and Restaurant is open for business at our caravan park,” says a spokeswoman.

“We hope that re-instating the clubhouse will prove a popular decision with our visitors.”

The newly named Blue Lias Bar and Restaurant is being managed by Ken Williams and his wife Lydia.

With a background in hospitality, Ken says he’s keen for The Blue Lias to become a community venue for visitors to Fairways and the surrounding area.

“We don’t want to be a run of the mill pub. Our aim is to provide good food and drinks, a good variety of fun and games, with music and laughter. Food is very important to us; we will be serving a great variety of freshly prepared made-to-order Neapolitan pizzas and burgers.”

“We intend to be the best bar and restaurant in the area, whilst offering very competitive prices. We want all of our visitors to feel welcome. We want everyone to feel as though they are a part of our community here at Fairways.”

Following a complete refresh of the interior décor and external patio, The Blue Lias is now open for evening meals and weekend entertainment.