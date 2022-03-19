Staff at a Highbridge company are celebrating this week after winning a top accolade at the 2022 Somerset Business Awards.

E-FS Ltd, based in Brue Way, Highbridge, has won the award for Somerset’s best manufacturer and producer.

The firm received the award during a glittering event at the Winter Gardens Pavilion in Weston, attended by nearly 400 business people.

The award was presented to the firm’s “shocked and delighted” MD Calvin Christopher and Dean Adams, technical manager, during the evening.

The growing firm, set up in 2019, has 40 staff. It manufactures a wide range of sheet metal products from gates to data centre cabinets. It had a turnover of £4million last year and is aiming for £8million this year.

“It’s been a challenge few years for many businesses but we have kept our focus and managed to grow,” Dean told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“We weren’t expecting to win in our first year entering these awards, but we are delighted – it is a great honour.”

Calvin added: “There is a lot of legacy from previous companies so it’s great to receive this award, recognising all the hard work and commitment of our team. It’s also great recognition for Highbridge too.”