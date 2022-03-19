Ukraine’s flag is being flown on the town flag poles in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge in a display of support to the country.

Burnham and Higbridge town councillors this week voted in favour of flying the flag next to Burnham’s fountain in Old Staion Approach and in Highbridge’s Market Street amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Mayor Cllr Mike Facey proposed during a meeting this week that the flags would serve “as a demonstration of local support to the people of Ukraine.”

Councillors unanimously supported the proposal.