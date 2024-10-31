Closure of Burnham-On-Sea Lloyds Bank delayed by two weeks as community hub plans progress

The closure of Burnham-On-Sea’s Lloyds Bank has been delayed by two weeks to comply with new financial regulation rules.

Lloyds Bank in Burnham High Street had been due to shut down for the final time on November 13th, but it will now close on November 28th.

The branch has this week confirmed the change, saying it is due to “new Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) rules.”

Posters in the windows of the branch add: “A new deposit service is coming to this area. New Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) rules mean that LINK will review access to cash in the local area.”

It comes as the Town Council continues to pursue plans for new community banking facilities in Burnham-On-Sea to offset the impact of Lloyds Bank closing in the town.

It comes after we reported here that Lloyds Bank in Burnham High Street will shut down due to declining use caused by a rise in digital transactions.