PHOTOS: Fun-filled Halloween zombie walk held through Highbridge town centre

A fun-filled Halloween zombie walk was held in Highbridge on Wednesday evening (October 30th) as families donned spooky costumes to get involved.

A group of over 20 residents gathered for the walk through the town, which was organised by community group Our Highbridge.

Residents met outside Highbridge Community Hall and then headed to the Recrecation ground, and along to Asda before returning, accompanied by fun Halloween music.

The event has been held for several years by the group as part of its annual calendar of activities to encourage community interaction.