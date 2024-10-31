13.9 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Oct 31, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsPHOTOS: Fun-filled Halloween zombie walk held through Highbridge town centre
News

PHOTOS: Fun-filled Halloween zombie walk held through Highbridge town centre

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A fun-filled Halloween zombie walk was held in Highbridge on Wednesday evening (October 30th) as families donned spooky costumes to get involved.

A group of over 20 residents gathered for the walk through the town, which was organised by community group Our Highbridge.

Residents met outside Highbridge Community Hall and then headed to the Recrecation ground, and along to Asda before returning, accompanied by fun Halloween music.

The event has been held for several years by the group as part of its annual calendar of activities to encourage community interaction.

Previous article
Plans submitted for new convenience store in Burnham-On-Sea town centre
Next article
West Huntspill Miniature Railway to hold Halloween fun rides tonight

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Elles Beauty

The Jolly Melodies Music Company

Beaufort Park Retirement Village

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
clear sky
13.9 ° C
15.1 °
12.8 °
86 %
0.5kmh
0 %
Thu
14 °
Fri
13 °
Sat
13 °
Sun
12 °
Mon
13 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com