Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Oct 30, 2024
News

Plans submitted for new convenience store in Burnham-On-Sea town centre

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Plans have been submitted for a new convenience store in Burnham-On-Sea town centre.

An application for a new Premises Licence has been submitted to Somerset Council to open the new shop at 23 Victoria Street, pictured here.

The new shop, Sand Mart, would replace the former bookmaker Star Sports which closed its Burnham-On-Sea branch in March, as reported here. The unit has been vacant since.

The plans for the new shop include an off-licence area, alongside an area for food items, including fruit and vegetables.

The Premises Licence would allow the sale of alcohol from Monday – Sunday between 8am and 11pm.

Any person wishing to make a comment on the application can do so in writing by 11th November 2024 to Somerset Council’s licensing department.

