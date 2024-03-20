A betting shop in the centre of Burnham-On-Sea is set to close down this month.

Star Sports has this week announced that its outlet in Burnham’s Victoria Street will be shutting on March 24th.

A spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com the closure is a “trading decision” and thanked customers for their custom.

The closure will leave Burnham with one bookmaker – Bet Fred in College Street.

Star Sports opened in January 2022 when it replaced Burnham’s  former William Hill branch which shut as part of a ‘nationwide restructuring’,  as we reported here in 2020

Star Sports has closed several other UK coastal town shops in recent months, focussing on cities. There has been a shift to online betting in recent years.

 
