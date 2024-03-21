The National Trust is to hold an Easter adventure trail at Brean Down over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

The family trail will be held on Friday March 29th, Saturday 30th, Sunday 31st and Monday April 1st.

“Search for shells, blooms and landmarks as you follow our trail along the shoreline and up the Down,” says a spokesman.

“When you’ve found everything, head to the Beach Hut to collect your chocolate egg then step inside the café to make Easter crafts.”

The cost will be £3 per trail. Normal car park charge applies (free for National Trust members).