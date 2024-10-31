PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea BMX Club hosts successful first round of winter racing series

Burnham-On-Sea BMX Club has hosted the first round of its winter racing series, run jointly with Bristol BMX Club.

It is the second season that the Burnham club, based at Apex Park, has ran the series, and once again it was a high-flying success.

Mark Miller, Chairman of Burnham-On-Sea BMX Club, says: “We had 82 riders attend from all over the south west and wales, with 26 riders racing from our very own Burnham club.”

“The winter series is designed to keep current racers sharp and fit, but also to encourage new riders at our clubs to try racing properly for the first time.”

“We had female riders making up a quarter of all race entries, showing what a massive influence Bethany Shriever has had on the next generation of racers with her Olympic Gold medal 3 years ago in Tokyo.”

“Pick of the results was Freya Forrest smashing her 9 and under category in her first competitive race day with a first, and Taylor Hunt who is part of the Great British Olympic programme, showing his speed, quality and excellence for everyone to see in the 15+”

The next round is in Bristol on 9th November at the Patchway track. The next Burnham round will be on February 8th, 2025.