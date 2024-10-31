Somerset Council Leader ‘cautiously welcomes’ Budget with news of potential extra funding

The Leader of Somerset Council has cautiously welcomed news of the potential for more funding for local government, but says further action is required to fix a fundamentally broken system.

The Chancellor’s speech referenced additional funding for social care, Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND), homelessness and the Disabled Facilities Grant. It was also confirmed the Household Support Fund will be extended.

Cllr Bill Revans, pictured, said: “Along with other councils we have lobbied hard in the lead up to this Budget and I’m pleased the Chancellor has made reference to some of our areas of concern, however there is still a long way to go to address social care, homelessness and SEND pressures. There were no resolutions proposed to resolve the pressures and deficits in the Dedicated Schools Grant referenced.”

“While the proposed increase in minimum wage is welcome, it will increase costs in areas like social care contracts creating additional pressures.

“There is also disappointing news for Somerset that the A358 dualling scheme between Ilminster and Taunton has now been dropped.”

“We await the full details with interest, but it is clear this Budget will not go far enough to fully address the financial emergency facing councils across the country.”

“What we really need is proper reform, with multi-year financial settlements and appropriate funding to ensure councils can meet ever-increasing demands for core services.”

“Having greater flexibility over funding, including fewer ringfenced grants, would allow us to put money where it is best needed for Somerset residents.”

Labour leader on Somerset Council reacts

Meanwhile, Cllr Leigh Redman, Labour leader on Somerset Council, said: “I listened to today’s budget with great interest, as a local councillor in an authority that is effectively broke because of the way previous administrations cut back on services and the national government cut grant funding, I was keen to see what help the chancellor might give to local councils like us.”

“Ms Reeves promised a “real terms funding increase for local government” amounting to £1.3bn additional grant funding, with £300mn for social care. However, it is not clear how much of this fund will be ring fenced for children’s social care, then pointed it to announcements she had included, I was left non the wiser.”

“She pledged a funding uplift of £1bn for special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) services, something that is important and in my opinion essential for Somerset. Alongside greater investment in SEND services, the chancellor announced a package of £2.1bn for school maintenance, including investing £1.4bn to rebuild “crumbling” schools, that could mean only £700mn to make good, the thousands of under maintained schools across the country.”

“During Prime Minister’s Questions, prior to the Budget, Keir Starmer promised to “work hand-in-hand with councils, including multi-year funding commitments” to stabilise local government finances which has been long called-for, although it was not clear which areas of councils work this will apply to.”

“I welcome the chancellors announcement to raise the minimum wage by 6.7 per cent, this clearly shows that we are firmly on the side of working people. So as always the devil will be in the detail, there is clarity needed over the next few days around how all of this will look here in Somerset.”

“Considering the huge deficit left by the last government I was generally, as pleased as I could be, and look forward to some further detail.”