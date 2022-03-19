A Burnham-On-Sea company is funding a local youth rugby team’s kit to help them attend a prestigious tournament.

Holley and Steer Solicitors in Burnham-On-Sea town centre is funding new kit for the rugby team at The King Alfred School Acadeny.

Brendan Steer says: “Two years ago I was approached by a teacher at King Alfred School informing me that the school would be sending a rugby sevens team to play in the prestigious Rosslyn Park Schools Tournament in Roehampton, London. TKASA applied and have been successful in their application to send a team.”

“They trained hard and wanted to look their best. When approached to make a contribution towards the cost of the kit I immediately responded that Holley & Steer would pay for all of the kit. The last two competitions have been called off due to Covid, however, next week the team travel to London with some confidence.”

“They find themselves in a group that does include Rugby School, Warwickshire which is supposedly the birth place of the game of rugby. William Webb Ellis was playing football when he picked up the ball and ran the length of the pitch placing the ball in the goal. Again, supposedly the Teacher said “that is not a goal but nonetheless a good try”.

Rugby Teacher Paul Shepherd said: “I’ve had a long standing friendship with Brendan from my playing days. When I asked him about sponsoring our kit he jumped at the chance.”

“We’ve been given a tough draw with Canford School, Dorset; Colfes School, Kent and the birthplace of the game Rugby School, Warwickshire. It’s an exciting opportunity for the boys and one I hope they will saviour and remember for a long time.”

Head of Department Kate Clough added: “It’s fantastic to finally get the chance to compete in the tournament. I am hopeful of it becoming part of our yearly sporting calendar. Both Mr Shepherd and I are really keen that we take a girls team, when the time is right.”

A presentation was held this week outside Tregunter in Burnham, where the firm is based, when staff members Katie and Micha from Holley and Steer presented the kit.

Both were educated at KAS – Katie is a Trainee Solicitor and due to qualify as a Solicitor in a few months’ time while Micha is training to be a Fellow of the Institute of Legal Executives.

Pictured: A presentation was held this week outside Tregunter in Burnham, where Holley and Steer is based, when staff members Katie and Micha presented the kit to the team (Photo Nick Tolley)