Final tickets are on sale for a ladies night being held in aid of a Burnham-On-Sea based breast cancer support charity.

Somerset Breast Cancer Now – formerly known as Somerset Breakthrough Breast Cancer – is holding its first ladies nights in two years due to the pandemic.

The first will be held this Friday, 25th March 2022, at Brean Leisure Centre and a second event is also being planned for October.

Organiser Holly Macbeth says: “After missing two years due to Covid 19 we thought let’s celebrate and have two in 2022!”

“So come and join us on Friday 25th March at The Tavern at Brean Leisure Park. There will be three male acts and, of course, our amazing drag artist.”

“We know Covid is still a great concern and in the event of the night being cancelled due to Covid, a full refund will be issued.”

“We would like to encourage every attendee to please do a lateral flow test on the morning of the event and if you are unfortunate and test positive please do not attend and get in contact with one of us and we will cover you. Let;s keep everyone as safe as possible and enjoy a much-needed evening and raise some money for our amazing charity Somerset Breast Cancer Now.”

“Tickets, priced £16, will be on sale in the next couple of weeks for over 18’s ladies only and will go fast so please get in contact to reserve yours ASAP.”

“Once tickets are printed and available we would appreciate if they are collected and delivered and paid for ASAP as we cannot hold and if not collected in a reasonable time frame they will be re released & sold on.”

“We are extremely excited and we hope you will be too.”

The second ladies night will be in October as usual – thank you all for your continued support & please help us make 2022 a good year of fundraising for Somerset Breast Cancer Now.

For ticket reservations, send a text message to 07738 405085.