Residents have submitted over 70 letters of objection against controversial plans by a Burnham-On-Sea holiday park to change its premises license to introduce a new outdoor bar and stage area for live music, boxing and wrestling events until 11pm.

Haven’s Holiday Village, in Burnham’s Marine Drive, wants to hold outdoor entertainment and has submitted a licensing application to Sedgemoor District Council.

79 letters of objection – including several from holiday park owners – have been sent to the district council’s licensing department ahead of a council meeting on April 4th when a decision will be made on whether the plans get the go-ahead.

Residents claim the proposals will lead to extra noise in residential areas surrounding the park. Town councillors have also raised an objection, as we reported here.

A petition against the proposals has also been launched by residents and it can be signed in GW Hurley newsagents in Burnham High Street.

Gaynor Brown, one of the residents opposed to the plans, says: “Many residents are concerned about the risk of additional noise, the location of these proposed events at the holiday park so close to our homes, and the proposed length of the events through the day. We won’t be giving up quietly on this.”

Meanwhile, Haven has invited residents to two meetings at the park to hear more about about the proposals. These will be held on March 22nd from 10-12 and 4.30-6.30pm; and on March 29th 10-12pm and 4.30-6.30pm in the park’s Owners Lounge.