Work to upgrade Burnham-On-Sea library is taking longer than planned and its temporary closure has been extended further, Somerset County Council has announced this week.

The library will remain closed until the end of the month to allow decarbonisation work to be completed.

A spokesman says: “Unfortunately the library won’t be able to re-open as planned on 21st March as there is still a lot of building work that needs to take place both internally and externally.”

“The decision to keep the library closed for longer isn’t taken lightly but the health and welfare of the staff, contractors and members of the public is our priority, so the decision has been reached to allow this to happen. Our revised date for re-opening is now 28th March.”

The library was initially going to be closed from 31st January 2022 until 11th March 2022.

Library users who need to return books can return them to any other Somerset Library, or they can renew books online via www.librarieswest.org.uk.

For general support and further information, please email librariesmail@somerset.gov.uk or phone 0300 123 2224.

Pictured: Burnham’s library clad in scaffolding on Thursday afternoon