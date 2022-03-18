A Burnham-On-Sea youngster has helped a cancer support charity by donating locks of her hair.

Emily Male, 10, who is a pupil at St Andrews School in Burnhan, has donated 12 inches of her hair to help a charity called The Little Princess Trust, which provides real hair wigs to children across the UK who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment.

She headed to Burnham’s No.1 Regent Street hair salon to have her hair cut and the locks safely gathered.

“Emily wanted to have her hair cut short to make it easier for her to manage and to enable her long hair to be made into beautiful wigs for children going through cancer treatment,” says mum Louise.

“This is the second time Emily has donated her hair. In September 2019 she donated an amazing 15” and this time has donated 12.”

Her teacher adds: “An amazing thing to do, Emily. We are so very proud of you. What a role model you are!”

She has raised £80 so far and more donations can be given via:

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/louise-male1