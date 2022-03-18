Youngsters at Fair Start Nursery in Burnham-On-Sea have raised over £120 this week for a charity that helps disabled children.

The nursery held a pyjama day to raise money for Crackerjacks Children’s Trust on Wednesday 16th March, as pictured here.

“Crackerjacks uses donations to supply vital specialist disabled equipment or a much needed respite break for disabled children and their families in Brean. We raised a wonderful total of £121.50!” says a spokeswoman, who thanked the children and families for their support.