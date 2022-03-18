Youngsters at Fair Start Nursery in Burnham-On-Sea have raised over £120 this week for a charity that helps disabled children.

The nursery held a pyjama day to raise money for Crackerjacks Children’s Trust on Wednesday 16th March, as pictured here.

“Crackerjacks uses donations to supply vital specialist disabled equipment or a much needed respite break for disabled children and their families in Brean.  We raised a wonderful total of £121.50!” says a spokeswoman, who thanked the children and families for their support.

 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page