Burnham-On-Sea Police issue new appeal for witnesses after weekend assault

Burnham-On-Sea Police have issued a fresh appeal for witnesses as they investigate an alleged assault in the town centre on Saturday evening (October 26th).

Police say no arrest has yet been made.

It comes after Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here that Adam Street had been sealed off by Police on Saturday night, as pictured here, after the incident.

A Police spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “At approximately 9.35pm we received a call from a member of the public that a man had assaulted a number of individuals in Burnham-On-Sea.”

“Emergency services attended the incident in Adam Street and officers remain in the area carrying out enquiries, including reviewing CCTV footage.”

“One person has been taken to hospital with injuries that we do not believe to be life-threatening.”

“Witnesses are asked to call 101 and provide reference number 5224282881.”

Pictured: Police at the incident on Saturday evening in Adam Street (Photos Kate Pearce)