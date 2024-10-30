PHOTOS: Re-opened Burnham-On-Sea youth club celebrates Halloween with special event

A Burnham-On-Sea youth club that has recently re-opened its doors after being saved from permanent closure has celebrated Halloween this week.

Local mental health support charity In Charley’s Memory re-opened The Zone Youth Club in Burnham’s BAY Centre over the summer after it shut earlier this year due to a lack of volunteers.

Youngsters at the club gathered at their latest weekly meeting on Tuesday for a party evening that included fun-filled games and activities for Halloween.

“They had a fantastic time and it is great to see the club going from strength to strength,” said a spokeswoman.

The relaunched club now meets every Tuesday for children aged between 11 and 15 from 3.30pm-5.30pm.

In Charley’s Memory was started after Burnham teenager Charley Marks sadly took his own life at 18 years old in 2014. The charity provides children and young people with mental health and wellbeing support.

The Zone, which was originally set up by the Somerset Rural Project, was attended by more than 30 children aged 10 to 11 and taken over by parent volunteers in 2016. It has now relaunched this week with over 60 children.