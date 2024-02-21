A long-running Burnham-On-Sea youth club has announced it is closing down next month due to a lack of volunteers.

The Zone Youth Club has been run for nine years at the Bay Centre in Cassis Close each Tuesday after school during term time.

Over 30 children from Burnham and Highbridge attend each week to take part in a variety of activities.

The club’s committee have run the club since it started and have issued several appeals for extra volunteers which have not yielded enough helpers.

They have therefore this week announced the club is unfortunately permanently closing on Tuesday 5th March.

The club’s Jayne Lilley told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We’ve been calling out for volunteers, not only to help during sessions but to run the committee – it requires a minimum of three.”

“We had a few respond last time but, as with most volunteers, the commitment never seems to last.”

Jayne adds: “I’ve been running the club for nine years now and due to my work commitments and that of my son Brandon who runs the club with me, we are no longer able to keep it running.”

“We’ve informed all the parents by email and invited any that maybe interested to re-open the club under a new committee. We’ve offered help and guidance.”

Anyone who is able to help the club should email: zone_youthclub@yahoo.com