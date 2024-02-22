Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge residents are being invited to sign up to take part in the Great British Spring Clean.

The Town Council has pledged its support for Keep Britain Tidy’s annual campaign and is inviting residents to do their bit and clear up the litter that can blight local places.

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council will be supporting the nationwide scheme on Sunday 17th March 2024 between 1pm and 3pm.

The council is currently looking for volunteers who would like to take part. To do do register by completing the form here or email: info@burnham-highbridge-tc.gov.uk

Closing date for applications is Wednesday 13th March at 12 noon.

The Great British Spring Clean, now in its ninth year, brings together individuals, community organisations, businesses and councils to make a difference to the environment on doorsteps.

The Great British Spring Clean is the nation’s biggest mass-action environmental campaign and last year across the UK, the army of volunteers picked more than 400,000 bags of litter.