The team at Burnham-On-Sea estate agent CJ Hole are celebrating after being independently named as one of the top estate agents in the UK.

There are around 15,000 estate agents in the country and CJ Hole was among this year’s award winners, confirming them to be one of the top estate agents in the country for sales according to The ‘Best Estate Agent Guide’.

The guide is a website that provides an independent reference source for sellers who can search for the best sales offices in their areas.

CJ Hole Managing Director Edward Creswick says: “These awards follow a rigorous and independent assessment and we are thrilled to have been recognised as among the best 5% in the country.”

“We are extremely proud of the service we offer our clients and value the reputation the brand holds within the area.”