Berrow’s childrens play area has been temporarily closed due to flooding as a winter of wet weather leaves its mark.

Sections of the grass are waterlogged and several items of play equipment are also surrounded by flooding following heavy rain during recent weeks, as pictured here.

Berrow Parish Council has taken the decision to close the play area as a safety precaution until the land dries out.

It comes as the Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast shows more rain is expected today in our area with a Met Office weather warning in place.